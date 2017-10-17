Ford to launch 2018 EcoSport facelift in India in November: New engine and features

Ford will reportedly launch the 2018 EcoSport facelift in India on November 9 this year with updated design and features. The auto maker is expected to begin delivering the car shortly after in the same month.

While the price of the compact SUV for Indian markets remains unknown, it will come with new engine options. The 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift will have a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Dragon series which can churn out 125bhp power and 150Nm torque. This powerhouse will be coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The other option will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged TDCi engine capable of producing 98.6bhp power and 205Nm torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine could also make a comeback with the 2018 Ford EcoSport. Reports suggest that Ford might be thinking of bring the sportier Ford EcoSport S trim next month, making it the first sporty variant of a compact SUV to be launched in India.

As for cosmetic changes, the hexagonal grille of the car, instead of the twin-spilt one it featured earlier, has been made quite prominent for a more SUV-like look and feel. The headlamps have been given a more angular look with a redone bumper and fog lamps. There is also black cladding all-around the exterior of the car.

The interiors of the 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift have been changed with a reformed centre console. It now gets a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Ford's SYNC 3.0, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and features enhanced voice recognition capability and navigation features. Moreover, the 2018 Ford EcoSport will reportedly come with cruise control, speed limiter function, rear-view parking camera, hill start assist and more.

On the safety front, the car will have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and dual airbags in the front as standard issue. The higher variants will be treated to six-airbag system, Emergency Assist, rear parking sensors with reverse camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System and more.

The new variant of the compact SUV from Ford is expected to face tough competition in the bustling Indian compact SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza, Tata Nexon, S-Cross facelift, Honda WR-V and others are expected to present a challenge to the new Ford EcoSport.