Ford 'unboxes' new EcoSport 2017 with new features, engine options

Ford casually launched the new 2017 version Ford in a video. The video was done in a quirky unboxing format. The new Ford EcoSport comes with new face, more features and mild updates in the rest of the design of the car. Under the hood, the car comes with an all new petrol engine.

The video that was posted on CarandBike gave us a quick impression of all the new changes in the new car. The Ford EcoSport got the much awaited facelift in an increasingly crowded compact SUV segment. It was one of the first cars to enter the compact SUV segment.

Engine

Going straight to the heart of the new car, the engine comes with two options; a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, and an all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine. The petrol engine is naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit. The 1.5 liter diesel engone will be the same as the one found on Ford Aspire and Ford Figo.

Transmission

The car engine comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission. The biggest change in the new petrol motor will be a new six-speed torque convertor automatic unit. This will facilitate features like Paddle Shift & Hill Launch Assist which will be a segment-first for the Indian market.

Performance

The 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out a much better 123 PS compared to the 100 PS from the outgoing model. The engine develops 150 Nm of peak torque.

Given the engine is lighter, Ford expects it to deliver improved fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine makes a maximum of 100 PS and develops 205 Nm of peak torque.

Features

Coming to the features of the new EcoSport, the car will now offer cruise control with all controls on the steering wheel. The car gets an all new touch screen infotainment system. The car also gets a new rear seat entertainment system for the passengers.

Safety

The car comes with a six airbags for the top version. Two front airbags and ABS will be standard across all variants. The car comes with SYNC3 and Emergency Assistance feature for better safety.

Dimensions

The new EcoSport's total length is 3,998 mm and comes with a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,647 mm (without roof rails). The wheelbase measures in at 2,519 mm. The boot comes with a luggage space of 346 litres, which can be expanded to 705 litres by folding the rear seats.