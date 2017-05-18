General Motors to stop selling cars in India, to continue export operations

American carmaker General Motors (GM) will close most of its 150-strong dealerships across India and completely withdraw from the Indian market by December 2017. The company said it would no longer market its Chevrolet brand in India, but would continue to honour its after-sales commitments regarding services, spares and warranties. Although it will stop selling cars in the country, GM will continue to operate its tech centre in Bengaluru while its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra will be converted into an export-only factory.

GM India, the wholly owned local subsidiary, manufactured 83,368 cars in FY17 and sold 25,823 units in the Indian market. It continued to struggle as sales had dipped for the past six years after peaking to 1,10,048 units in FY2011/12.

The company has less than one per cent market share in the passenger car segment and has failed to make any profit in its two-decade-long operations in the country.

The automaker blamed the pullout on its failure to bring successful products to the Indian market as most of its new launches failed to turn around its operations. "The inability to realign our operations to be a market leader and also attain higher returns on our global investment is the key reason for this harsh decision. We will continue to honour our after-sales service, spares and warranties commitments," said GM India President and Managing Director Kahen Kazem.

The company is also planning to sell its Halol assembly plant in Gujarat to Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp., which will be launching its cars in India.



"We are not giving up the benefits India offers as a local cost manufacturing hub with an excellent supplier base, which is extremely competitive," said Stefan Jacoby, GM's President for international operations.

GM exports its small car Beat from India, mainly to Mexico and Latin America. It had exported 70,969 vehicles in the last fiscal. The Talegaon plant has a production capacity of 130,000 vehicles a year.