Passing on GST benefits: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor announce price cuts

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reduced prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs 5,500 to enable its customers to avail the GST advantage.

"Starting July 1, Honda is passing on the GST benefit applicable in most of the states to our valued customers who now get significant savings going up to Rs 5,500 depending on the model and the state of purchase," HMSI Senior Vice- President, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria today said in a statement.



Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday reduced prices of its models by up to Rs 4,150 to hand down GST benefit to customers.

"The price reduction is in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs 4,150 depending on each state," TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Dealers will be given suitable assistance on the opening stock as on July 1, 2017, purchased by them at a pre-GST price, the company said.

On Sunday, country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reduced prices of its mass selling models by up to Rs 1,800 to pass on GST benefits to its customers. The actual benefit varies from state to state, depending on pre- and post-GST rates, the company said.

Some of the premium segment models would see a reduction of up to Rs 4,000 in certain markets, Hero MotoCorp had said.

"In one or two states, such as Haryana, where the pre-GST rates were lower than the post-GST rate, the prices of a few models may go up marginally," it added.

The company sells a range of bikes priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh.

Already, various automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have reduced prices to transmit the GST relief down the line.

Earlier on Saturday, car makers Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, JLR and BMW reduced prices in the range of Rs 2,300 to over Rs 2 lakh of different models to pass on to consumers the benefit of lower tax incidence under the GST regime.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) slashed prices of most of its models by up to 3 per cent with immediate effect except for diesel versions of sedan Ciaz and MPV Ertiga with mild hybrid technology, which saw increase in prices by over Rs 1 lakh.