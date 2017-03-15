Harley-Davidson launches new Street Rod priced at Rs 5.86 lakh

American bike maker Harley-Davidson on Wednesday launched its new Street Rod model in India priced at Rs 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Street Rod powered by a 750 cc engine produces 11 per cent more horsepower and 5 per cent more torque than the Street 750.

"The model is built to appeal a specific demographic in this space (of a growing population of young adults). As a customer-led organisation, a key part of our strategy is to attract and retain new riders in India," Harley-Davidson India Director Marketing Pallavi Singh said in a statement.

Harley-Davidson new launch in the country comes days after US president Donald Trump made a veiled reference to India when he pointed at high export tariffs faced by US motorcycle major.

"American companies are taxed at one of the highest rates anywhere in the world. My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rates on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone," Trump had said in his speech.

In India, tariffs on motorcycles with engines bigger than 800cc is 100 per cent, according to the International Trade Centre. The figure is unmatched when one looks at Harley-Davidson's other international markets.

The Harley-Davidson India told Associated Press that their dealerships have expanded to 27 in 17 cities across the country despite the bikes costing between Rs 550,000 ($8,100) and Rs 5.4 million($78,000).