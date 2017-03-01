Honda Cars India sales rise 9.44% in February

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 9.44 per cent increase in domestic sales at 14,249 units in February.

The company had sold 13,020 units in the same month last year, HCIL said.

Last month, the company sold 521 units of small car Brio, 2,758 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 3,924 units of compact sedan Amaze and 6,318 units of mid-sized sedan City. The company also sold 703 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) BR-V. Besides, it sold 25 units of SUV CRV. In addition, it exported a total of 748 units during the month under review.

Commenting on the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "The market has shown positive sentiment during February and HCIL has also benefited from it." February sales have been driven by "an excellent response" to the new Honda City 2017, which has received over 10,000 bookings so far, he said, adding the company hopes this momentum would continue.

