Honda introduces 'Privilege Edition' of Honda Amaze

Honda Cars India Ltd. on Tuesday announced the introduction of 2017 'Privilege Edition' of its mid-size sedan Honda Amaze. The Privilege Edition comes with advanced infotainment system, enhanced exterior and safety features.

The new interior will have a DIGIPAD - 17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system. Privilege Edition themed premium beige colour seat covers and centre arm rest for the driver.

The special edition Amaze will 'sophisticated body graphics' in exteriors. It will also sport a Privilege Edition Emblem

The 'Privilege Edition' Amaze also comes fitted with rear parking sensors.

"Our endeavor has always been to offer best in class features to our customers & we are happy to offer the Privilege Edition of the Honda Amaze with Digipad for advanced infotainment. The new edition with its enhanced value is a compelling offer for our Amaze customers and is available as limited edition," said Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The limited edition is based on Amaze S(O) MT grade which has features like Dual Airbags, ABS (in Diesel Variant) , Power Adjustable ORVMs, Steering Mounted controls, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Digital AC Controls, Premium Dual tone interiors and much more. The Privilege edition is priced Rs 10,000 over S(O) MT grade and is available at Ex-showroom New Delhi prices of INR 648,888 for Petrol and INR 773,631 for Diesel.

Honda Amaze's cumulative sales have crossed more than 2.4 Lakh since its launch in April 2013.