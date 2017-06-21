With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499

Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled a 110-cc scooter from its flagship Activa stable, Honda Cliq, priced at Rs 42,499 and targeted at the rural market.

The new offering is developed to maximise utility with additional value of comfort and convenience for commuters, offering better value for money.

Describing the Cliq as the Japanese two-wheeler giant's "next big step on taking scooterization beyond the metros", HMSI president and chief executive Minoru Kato said, "six out of 10 two-wheelers sold in the country today belong to 100-110cc segment. Within this segment, automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now count for almost half of the total size."

It can be noted that the country has been the largest scooter market for long, led by Honda?s Activa, which is also the world's and the country's largest selling two-wheeler.

The Cliq will roll out of the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan's Alwar district, while HMSI also operates 1.2 million scooters-only plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The Cliq has been developed on expectations of a sub-segmentation, Kato said.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president for sales marketing said, Cliq is focussed at up-country customers with a progressive mindset.

"Breaking the price barrier of automatic transmission on two-wheels, only Honda, as the market leader in automatic scooters with its economies of scale, can bring this kind of disruption in the 100-110cc segment," Guleria said.

An industry first in terms of OEM fitment in the 100-110cc category, the Cliq's special block pattern tyres with deep grooves provide extra grip and better control over patchy roads under all weather conditions, making it a suitable vehicle for rural commute, Guleria said.

The Cliq also offers higher mileage and more legroom to the rider. The new model, being rolled out from the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan's Alwar district, and is powered by the 110cc Honda BS-IV HET (Honda eco-technology) engine.

The company claimed it delivers high mileage with no compromise in performance and comes equipped with the combi brake system (CBS) with equalizer technology which distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels.

Guleria said the Cliq will be first sold in Rajasthan and the national sales will begin in a phased manner.