Honda launches WR-V: Features, pricing and availability

Japanese automaker Honda wants to bring back luxury cars to its products stable, and will focus on quality segments to retain its edge in the Indian market, a top official said.



Launching the new WR-V (short for Winsome Runabout Vehicle), a sub-compact SUV, which will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra KUV100, Hyundai i20 Active and Ford EcoSport, Y Ueno, President and CEO of Honda Car India, hinted on the return of the Civic sedan to the country.

"We are exploring the possibility as customers have shown tremendous interest in the car (Civic), which ruled the executive sedan segment for long in India. The current generation has been a global success and we are just trying to work on the right price matrix for the Indian market that is acceptable to customers," he said.

Honda's WR-V has been introduced as a premium SUV with the starting price at Rs 7.75 lakh while the top version will cost Rs 9.99 lakh. It is the first vehicle developed by the company's Indian R&D team in close association with its Japanese counterpart. The car is positioned as a sporty machine, based on Honda's globally successful Jazz platform.

The crossover-SUV measures 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width and 1,601mm in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,555mm. Sharing its DNA with the current City, it is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit that can deliver 99 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission set-up. The petrol mill is a 1.2-litre i-VTEC that delivers close to 90 horsepower or 110 Nm of torque, and it comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. On the mileage front, the diesel scores with 25.5 km per litre while the petrol version delivers 17.5 km per litre.

Keeping its safety quotient high, Honda has standardised dual airbags along with options such as ABS with EBD across all the four variants. Top-end features like electric sunroof, cruise control, tilt steering, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system are also available in the higher variants.

This is the second SUV-type vehicle from Honda after it brought out the BR-V last year. The company, however, has not ruled out new concepts for the Indian market.

Honda WR-V prices (Ex-showroom Delhi):

S Petrol - Rs 7.75 lakh

VX Petrol - Rs 8.99 lakh

S Diesel - Rs 8.79 lakh

VX Diesel - Rs 9.99 lakh

Dimensions:



Length Width Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Boot space 3999 mm 1734 mm 1601 mm 255 mm 188 mm* 363 L