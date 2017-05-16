Honda prices Africa Twin at Rs 12.90 lakh; opens bookings

Betting big on the premium sports bike segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the price for its soon-to-be launched 1000-cc superbike Africa Twin at Rs 12.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and also opened limited bookings.

The company is planning to roll out its first 1000-cc superbike in July which will be assembled locally. HMSI said the pre-launch bookings for this adventure motorcycle is open only to first 50 orders, and a few lucky customers will get a chance to attend the grand outdoor 'True Adventure' Africa Twin India.

The popular Africa Twin will be known as Honda CRF 1000L Africa Twin in the local market and will be assembled in India. These bikes will be sold through its Wing World outlets which are available in 22 cities. YS Guleria, SVP for sales and marketing, said the Africa Twin is inseparable from the world's toughest motor rally raids in the world--the Dakar Rally.