Hyundai dealers accepting bookings for Verna 2017; to be launched next month

Hyundai, the South Korean automobile giant will launch its much awaited 2017 Verna next month. Although, Hyundai has not officially started accepted booking, a few dealers have started accepting bookings for the new car.

While the unofficial booking amount is just Rs 25,000, the dealers currently have no clue about the pricing or the different variants of the car.

The Hyundai Verna was the first 'Fluidic' model that was introduced in India. The new car will be based on the same Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design.

In styling, the new car has more similarities to Hyundai's Elantra and it will be fully loaded with technology. The Fluidic design that the Verna first introduced is still present.

Hyundai Verna will compete with the brands like Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Verna 2017 is expected to have the current engine options - 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel. Hyundai has also released a teaser image of the new 2017 Verna's interior.



