Hyundai launches new Elite i20 with more colours and zesty interiors

Hyundai has launched a new version of its popular premium hatchback i20 Elite. The car has mild modifications within the cabin and Hyundai has also introduced new colours for the all new Elite i20. One variant of the i20 will also get dual-tone exterior colour options.

The most notable difference in the car's interiors will be the 7 inch infotaintment touch screen on the car's dash. The screen will be compatible with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link connectivity. Other than that, the cabin gets an all-black finish with a dash of orange in the seats, AC vents and gear stick.

The car will also get six airbags which includes two in the front and four on both sides.

Under the hood, the i20 still houses the same engine. The 1.2 litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol mated with a five-speed manual gearbox generates 83 PS of power and 115 Nm torque, a 1.4 litre dual VTVT petrol coupled with a four-speed automatic gearbox churns out 100 PS power and 132 Nm torque, and a 1.4 U2 CRDi diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual gearbox generates 90 PS of power and 220 Nm torque.

The i20 comes in a new Marina Blue shade but the new dual-tone colour scheme is only available in the Asta trim.

Here is the price list of the updated Elite i20 (ex-showroom Delhi):

