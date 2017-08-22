Hyundai launches Next Gen Verna 2017; Price, Features, Specifications

Hyundai Motor India today launched its much awaited all new sedan Hyundai Next Gen Verna 2017 in India.

The Next Gen Verna will come in four manual and two automatic variants. The price for basic E vaiant in manual transmission will be Rs 799,900. First 20,000 customers will be able to take benefit of introductory prices. The prices will rise after that.

Next Gen Verna also comes with complete 3 years unlimited km warranty. The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform, a new damper orientation for better handling and ride, and a new power steering system.

NextGenVerna comes with ventilated seats which is a huge relief in hot places like Delhi and most parts of India. The all new Verna will be available in 7 colors.

Next Gen Verna comes fully loaded with 7.0 inch touchscreen, android auto, Apple carplay, cooled seats, rear AC vents.

The fifth generation Verna is powered by a 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel engine that is paired to both six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.6 litre Dual VTVT petrol engine develops 120 hp of power, while the 1.6 litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel unit generates 123 hp.

NextGenVerna is offered 1.6l petrol & diesel that makes 123ps &128ps with 6-speed MT and AT.

The company has so far sold 3.17 lakh units of the sedan in the country since the introduction of the model in 2006. Globally, the company has sold around 88 lakh units of the sedan till date.

New Hyundai Verna's launch will give way to a three-way battle in the mid size sedan category in India. Hyundai 2017 Verna will compete with Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento.

Ahead of the launch of the new Hyundai Verna, market leader Maruti Suzuki had launched a sporty version of its current best selling sedan Ciaz

"We want to achieve brand supremacy in this segment. By Diwali, we expect to deliver the car to its first 10,000 customers. Which means we are looking at monthly volumes of 4000-4500 units every month," Y K Koo, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India had said earlier this month.



