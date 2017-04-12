Hyundai Motor elevates Rakesh Srivastava as Director, Sales and Marketing

Hyundai Motor India, South Koran automaker and India's second largest car manufacturer, has elevated Rakesh Srivastava as its new Director for the all-important Sales and Marketing division. It is his third promotion in a half-a-decade association with the company.



Srivastava, the India face of the Korean auto major, has joined the company from market leader Maruti Suzuki in 2012 as Vice President (Sales and Marketing), and has been instrumental in grabbing 17 per cent market share in the 3-million-unit Indian car market. He has successfully launched volume-centric models such as i10 Grand, SantaFe, Creta and Tucson in the Indian market, many of which are segment leaders.

Hyundai Motors closed the fiscal with record domestic sales of 509,705 units in the April-March 2017 period, and also achieved its highest-ever production of 670,451 units in the same period.

Hyundai Motor India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director YK Koo lauded the excellent work of the leadership team and their contribution towards the long-term vision of achieving market leadership in India. "We aim to become the most beloved and trusted brand in the passenger car space by providing a modern, premium brand experience to our customers, with some smart guidance from our Indian leadership team."

Ganesh Mani S has become the new Senior Vice President - Production, and Vikas Jain has become Assistant Vice President in the sales division from April 1, 2017.

Hyundai's Indian operations form its largest global export hub for small cars. It currently exports to around 87 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific. Besides, this subsidiary has been India's No. 1 exporter for the past 10 years.

