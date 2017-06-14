Hyundai Motor India fined Rs 87 crores for anti-competitive conduct

Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) with Rs 87 crores penalty for unfair competitive measures.

"Final order was passed today on informations filed by HMIL dealers viz. Fx Enterprise Solutions India Pvt. Ltd & St. Antony's Cars Pvt. Ltd," one of the tweets by Ministry of Finance in this regard read.

Final order was passed today on informations filed by HMIL dealers viz.Fx Enterprise Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.& St.Antony's Cars Pvt. Ltd. - Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 14, 2017

The CCI imposed a cease and desist order alongside the penalty, ordering Hyundai to stop its anti-competitive activities.

The CCI found Hyundai Motors guilty of imposing arrangements upon its dealers, which are in violation of provisions under the Competition Act, 2002. This resulted into Resale Price Maintenance in sale of passenger cars manufactured by it through monitoring maximum permissible discount limits.

"HMIL also mandated its dealers to use recommended lubricants/ oils & penalising them for use of non-recommended lubricants & oils," another Ministry tweet stated.

HMIL also mandated its dealers to use recommended lubricants/ oils & penalising them for use of non-recommended lubricants & oils. - Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 14, 2017

"Such conduct pertains to and emanates out of sale of motor vehicles. Hence, for the purposes of determining the relevant turnover for this infringement, revenue from sale of motor vehicles alone has to be taken into account," PTI quoted CCI.



This Rs 87 crore penalty has been levied at 0.3 per cent of the average relevant turnover of HMIL of preceding three years. In its order, CCI noted that 'for the purposes of determining the relevant turnover for the impugned infringement, revenue from sale of motor vehicles alone have been taken into account.'

Also watch:



