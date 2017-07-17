Hyundai unveils i30 fastback, hatchback: Indian launch date, price awaited

Hyundai revealed the i30 fastback which is expected to go on sale soon. The new offering from the South Korean carmaker is likely to be available in global markets next year onwards along with the hatchback and station wagon variants of the 130 model.

In the engine department, the car comes with two choices of 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 118bhp or a 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine making 138bhp, with a standard manual gearbox and an optional dual-clutch transmission.

The car will come with a host of safety features like autonomous emergency braking with optional pedestrian detection, driver attention alert, advanced smart cruise control, lane keeping assist system, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. The interiors have been kept similar to that of the i30 hatchback with the floating infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also has an optional wireless charging facility.

It is the design language that sets the car apart from its siblings. The stubby rear of the car gives it a bonafide sedan look reminiscent of coupes from premium auto companies.

Hyundai also took covers off its new hatchback i30N recently, the first car to be designed and developed by the company's high-performance N sub-brand.

Under the hood, Hyundai i30N has a 2.0-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine capable of dishing out 271bhp of power and 353NM of torque. This bulk of power traverses through a 6-speed manual gearbox FWD transmission to the front wheels.

This much power can take the Hyundai i30N from 0 to 100 km/h within 6.4 seconds. This time come down to 6.1 seconds with the performance pack including launch control and a rev-matching function, along with five driving modes to choose from as well as electronically managed suspension. The car peaks at a high speed of 250 km/h which remains electronically controlled even while using the performance pack.

The i30N comes with a variety of design and performance upgrades not present with the standard version of the car. Alongside improvised brakes and tires to handle the extra power, the car also has wider air intakes and a rear diffuser for better aerodynamic features.

The safety features on the car remains the same as the standard model, with autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and seven-airbag system.

There has been no word on when these two cars will be up for sale in Indian markets. Reports however indicate that the Hyundai i30N hatchback might come with a price tag somewhere between Rs 7 to 9 lakh.

