Jaguar XE's diesel variant launched in India at Rs 38.25 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the diesel variant of its entry-level XE sedan at Rs 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi ) .

It sports a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 132 kW of power. It can reach 100 km per hour in 7.8 seconds and has a top speed of 228 km per hour.

It has eight-speed auto transmission and has a fuel tank capacity of 56 litre. The gross vehicle weight of the new offering is 2135 kg.

The car has exciting features such as Jaguar Drive Control, Torque Vectoring by Braking, All Surface Progress Control, Meridian Sound System (380 W), Sliding Panoramic Sunroof and 20.32 cm (8) Touch Screen with InControl Touch Infotainment System, which further enhance Jaguar XE's appeal.

Jaguar XE is available in three variants - Pure, Prestige and Portfolio.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, "The XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family and with the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country."