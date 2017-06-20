Jeep Compass starting price likely to be Rs 15 lakh: Features, bookings and more

Jeep will roll out its locally made SUV Compass in India with the starting price of Rs 15 lakh, suggests a report by the Times of India. The high-end diesel variant will be available for Rs 23 lakh, says the report. The US-based auto company is set to release the car in August this year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) opened bookings for Jeep Compass recently in India with a pre-booking amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV will be manufactured at a facility in Ranjangaon near Pune.

"To harness the great demand for the Jeep Compass, we have executed a customer outreach across 21 cities at 26 shopping malls across India," FCA President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said.

With its price tag and features, Jeep Compass will compete against the favourites in Indian SUV market like Mahindra XUV 500, Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet Trailblazer and others. It will have an edge over the competition owing to the off-roading capabilities and comfort that it promises.

Here's a look at what Jeep Compass brings to the game:

Jeep's Active Drive with Selec-Train

Jeep Compass comes equipped with company's Active Drive traction technology. This system includes Selec-Train dial which allows the driver to choose from four drive modes - auto, sand, snow and mud - which allows for optimum four-wheel drive performance while driving on or off roads. This calibrates the all-wheel drive system according to the terrain, but will be available on top-end models only.

Hill Start Assist

The Hill Start Assist (HSA) technology engages when the SUV is on an incline and stops the vehicle from rolling back. This time allows the driver to accelerate forward.

50 safety and security features and more

The safety that stands out in the Jeep Compass is the Electronic Parking Brake which adapts according to the driver's actions. It engages when it senses open doors and seatbelts and releases after sensing that the vehicle is safe to drive. It also activates when the driver leaves the vehicle without engaging the parking brake.

Moreover, the vehicle comes with Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation, Panic Brake Assist, Electronic Roll Mitigation four-channel Anti-lock Brakes and other safety and security features. Six airbags have been provided in the vehicle in event of a crash.

Jeep Compass is available with two engine options - 2.0 Multijet II Turbo Diesel and 1.4 Multiair Petrol. Leather interiors and leather-clad steering wheel drives home the sense of luxury that the Jeep cars have become known for.

Interested buyers can book the SUV online or at any of FCA and Jeep Dealer network across India.

