Jeep Compass launched in India starting at Rs 14.95 lakh: Key features, variants and more

The wait is finally over. Jeep Compass has been launched in India today, with the starting price at Rs 14.95 lakh. Jeep had launched Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler before Compass. With its high Jeep Compass is expected to be priced lower than Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler as these two models are CBUs (Completely Built-up Units). Jeep Compass, on the contrary, is the first Made in India SUV by Jeep.

The Compass is being manufactured at Fiat's facility in Ranjangaon near Pune. Jeep Compass will come in three variants - Sport, Longitude and Limited. The Compass will be available in both diesel and petrol engine option. The SUV will come in five colour options - Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Hydro Blue, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red. Buyers can also select black or dual-tone interiors as per the trim they have selected.



Regarding price tags, the base variant of the SUV with Sports 1.41-litre Multiair petrol engine has been priced at Rs 14.95 lakhs whereas the top-of-the-line Limited 2.0-litre Multijet (Diesel) 4x4 variant will be available at Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The SUV will come with two powertrain options - 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo Petrol for efficient performance, and, 2.0-litre MultiJet Turbo Diesel for 173PS and 350Nm for powerful driving experience. The former will come with a 6-speed manual as well as 7-speed DDCT automatic transmission, whereas the latter will be equipped only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel engine come with two-wheel drive as well as four-wheel drive options.

Moreover, the Jeep Compass has been fitted with more than 50 safety and security features, like six-airbag system, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), Brake Throttle Overdrive, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Hill Start Assist, among others.



Jeep had started pre-booking for Compass earlier this month. And, so far, the company has already seen 5,000 bookings and over 38,000 inquiries. Jeep Compass is available with two engine options - 2.0 Multijet II Turbo Diesel and 1.4 Multiair Petrol. Leather interiors and leather-clad steering wheel drives home the sense of luxury that the Jeep cars have become known for. Jeep India plans to have 50 sales outlets by the end of 2017. At present it has 48 service outlets in India.



Jeep Compass is one of the most anticipated cars of the year. Jeep Compass is 4,395 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm and ground clearance of 178 mm. Jeep Compass offers 50 safety features including six airbags, cornering fog lamps, electronic stability control, reverse parking camera, passive entry and electronic parking brake. Jeep Compass will compete against Mahindra XUV 500, Hyundai Tucson, Chevrolet Trailblazer and others in the SUV segment.

Jeep Compass comes equipped with company's Active Drive traction technology. This system includes Selec-Train dial which allows the driver to choose from four drive modes - auto, sand, snow and mud - which allows for optimum four-wheel drive performance while driving on or off roads. This calibrates the all-wheel drive system according to the terrain, but will be available on top-end models only.

