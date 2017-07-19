Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India with petrol engine, range starts at Rs 75.15 lakh

Jeep unveiled the petrol variant of its flagship sports utility vehicle Grand Cherokee Summit in India with a price tag of Rs 75.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with a lot of tweaks and upgrades with the exterior as well as interior of the SUV along with several more standard premium features in comparison to the one first saw in 2016.

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been given a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol engine for a heart which drives an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This engine can churn put 286bhp of power and 347 Nm of torque.

The Gen II automatic transmission on Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit has been designed to deliver less drag on the clutches, resulting in better performance. Optimized lubrication of the premium SUV has improved clutch durability, shift response, consistency enabling smoother quality downshifts. Jeep is planning to fit Diesel variants of the Grand Cherokee with the same Gen II 8-speed paddle shift transmission.

The Grand Cherokee Summit comes with several technological features as standard issue, like Blind Spot Detection, auto-folding mirrors, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Parallel and Perpendicular Parking Assist.

Apart from this, all Grand Cherokee Summit models have suede premium headliner, acoustic windshield and full side glass, Auto Noise Cancellation, premium Berber carpet mats and a Harmon/Kardon 19-speaker, 825 amp music system with three sub-woofers.

Some changes in design language too have been made with the new model of Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. The SUV comes with new front fascia, grille and LED fog lamps, along with 20-inch polished aluminium wheels.

The interior, available in four colour schemes, has a dashboard, control console and door panels completely draped in Nappa leather while the sets get Laguna leather with edge welting.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit models are available in Light Brown Stone, True Blue, Bright White, Ivory Pearl, Granite Crystal, Velvet Red, Diamond Black Crystal and Luxury Brown exterior paints.

This new petrol variant of Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit petrol will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Jeep is also going to launch the new Jeep Compass shortly in India which with variants having both petrol and diesel engines along with a manual and automatic gearbox option and all-wheel-drive.

