Lamborghini launches its fastest car HuracÃ¡n Performante in India

Sometimes superfast cars are the best bet to travel and the Italian sports car brand Lamborghini has unveiled its fastest model, the HuracÃ¡n Performante, which takes only 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/hour speed and peaks to 200 km/hour in mere 8.9 seconds. Plus it features an effective carbon-ceramic-discs braking that covers a stretch of 31m to bring the speed down from 100 km to zero. All this comes at the ex-showroom price of Rs 3.97 crore with more to be shelled out for road tax and insurance charges.

The latest entrant to the HuracÃ¡n family records a superior performance due to its powerful 5.2 litre V10 engine delivering higher torque and a power output of 640 HP. The supercar had already set a new production car lap record of 6:52.01 minutes on the NÃ¼rburgring Nordschleife track in Germany last year.

Its new powertrain draws on sophisticated technologies from Lamborghini's motorsports programmes such as new titanium valves that allow higher valve lifts to increase engine permeability and performance, says Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India.

"Performante is the highest performance version of Lamborghini and is truly sculpted by the wind. The car comes with a unique attribute of active aerodynamics, the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA), and that provides an ultimate road and track performance. Lamborghini's core brand values of pure, visionary and cutting-edge technology are well reflected in this piece of innovation as we introduce this car to the Indian market," he adds.

The new model uses Lamborghini's fully electronically controlled permanent four-wheel drive Haldex fifth-generation system, with rear mechanical self-locking differential, for speed and stability.

"The active aerodynamics' functions inside the car are showcased through its performance, with a special ALA graphic in the dashboard display. The new digital cockpit is also configurable depending on the driving mode selected--Strada, Sport or Corsa--for the performance desired by the driver," Sharad explains.

Lamborghini has added Apple CarPlay and its iPhone apps, including the Lamborghini telemetry system, in the new cockpit, which allows drivers to record, replay and study their performances. Its active aerodynamics design and lightweight build, along with the hybrid aluminium-and-carbon fibre frame, have cut the HuracÃ¡n Performante's weight by 40 kg.

