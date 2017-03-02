M&M plans to manufacture electric sports car similar to Tesla

Domestic auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra is exploring the possibility to make an electric sports car on the lines of American car maker Tesla for the Indian buyer, reports The Economic Times.

The firm plans to create synergies between the electric vehicle skills of Mahindra Electric and design capabilities of Pininfarina, the Italian car styling company M&M acquired a year ago.

Pininfarina has designed cars for key brands such as Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

A feasability study is in under progress which is likely to take three to six months.

If the sports car idea clears the feasability test, and everything goes as per plan, then Mahindra will sell it above Rs 25 lakh, a company executive in knowledge of the product told ET.

The firm is also developing an electric SUV which is being built on the KUV platform and internally codenamed S107. The SUV is expected to hit the market after 2018-19.

