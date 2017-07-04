Mahindra cuts prices of utility vehicle, SUV by up to 6.9%

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced reduction in prices of its utility vehicles and SUVs by up to 6.9 per cent on an average to pass on the GST benefit to customers.

The prices of vehicles for end customers on large UVs and SUVs have been reduced by an average of 6.9 per cent, while those that come under small car segment have been reduced by an average of 1.4 per cent, Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the company has reduced prices of small commercial vehicles by an average of 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent for light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles, it added.

The company has, however, increased price of hybrid vehicles marginally.

"These price changes to end customers will vary across states or even cities within a state, due to the differing levels of pre-GST local taxes," the company said.

The company said there would be no change of prices for tractors.

"We believe this landmark reform will significantly improve the ease of doing business and Indian competitiveness.

It will also benefit consumers, thus being a win-win for all," the company said.

Already companies including Honda Cars India, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have reduced prices to pass on GST benefits.

Even two-wheeler makers like TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have cut prices.