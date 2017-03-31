Mahindra, Maruti offer discounts on cars after BS-III vehicles ban

As Supreme Court ban on sale and registration of BS-III vehicles comes into effect by April 1, car-dealers across the country have gone on a discount spree to clear their inventory.

Auto companies such as Maruti, Honda and Mahindra and Mahindra are wooing buyers with huge discounts.

In order to get rid of their BS-III stock of vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts and benefits on the Bolero, Scorpio and the Thar SUVs in the country.

The BS III Mahindra Bolero DI, Thar DI and Scorpio Getaway are being offered with a discount of up to Rs 90,000 and the discount is valid only for today only at selected dealerships, Financial Express reported.

Mahindra is offering a discount of up to Rs 90,000 on the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway with BS III emission norms. The BS III Mahindra Scorpio Getaway is priced between 8.96 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount of Rs 76,000.

Other carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Volkswagen are too selling cars at huge discounts.

Volkswagen is giving a flat 10% discount on its Polo hatchback and Vento. The offer is valid till March 31.

Honda's premium hatchback Brio is being offered at a discount of Rs 15,000. Amaze comes with benefits of up to Rs 93,000 and Jazz has a cash benefit of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki has offered discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on Alto, WagonR and a few other models.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Apex Court banned sale and registration of all vehicles not complying with Bharat Stage IV or BS-IV emission norms from April 1, 2017. The court verdict jolted the auto industry which was saddled with an inventory worth Rs 20,000 crore.

As per the apex court's ruling, around a million vehicles, including 7.51 lakh two-wheelers, cannot be sold after March 31 due to BS-IV non-compliance.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the manufacturers have a total stock of 8,24,275 BS-III-compliant vehicles.