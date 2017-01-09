Maruti Suzuki Ignis to be launched on Jan 13: Five things to know

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is all set to launch its much awaited cross over vehicle Ignis on January 13, 2016. Here are five things you should know about the Ignis before its launch.

1. The car is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The online booking for the car, which will be the third to be sold from Nexa outlets, started from January 1.



2. The car will be launched in four variants.

Maruti Ignis Sigma: It will only be launched in petrol version and sport manual transmission.

Maruti Ignis Delta:This variant will be available in both diesel and petrol. It will sport both automated manual transmission and manual transmission.

Maruti Ignis Zeta: This one too will be available in both diesel and petrol. It will sport both automated manual transmission and manual transmission.

Maruti Ignis Alpha:This variant will have both petrol and diesel versions but will sport manual transmission only.

3. The dimensions of both petrol and diesel versions will be 3700 mm (length) 1690 (width) 1595 (height). The wheel base will be of 2,435 mm and ground clearance of 180 mm. The car will have seating capacity for five people. It will have a boot space (with parcel tray) of 260 litre. It will have fuel tank capacity of 32 litres.

4. The petrol and diesel variants will sport engines of 1197 cc and 1248 cc, respectively. Both variants will be powered by four cylinders.

5. While Maruti promises 20.89 km per litre for the petrol variant, the diesel model will deliver a mileage of about 26.80 km per litre.





