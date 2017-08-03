Maruti Suzuki launches new IGNIS variant: Here are price details and other features

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new Auto Gear Shift (AGS) variant of Ignis. The new Ignis lineup has been launched with an automatic gearbox.

The Ignis was launched in January this year and has seen decent sales. About the newly launched variant, the Ignis Alpha AGS is the latest model to have a two-pedal technology in its portfolio.

R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Our premium urban compact vehicle IGNIS has been created for millennials, a none of a kind brand in the Indian market. Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) on the IGNIS, so far offered in the Delta and Zeta trims, has been widely appreciated by customers and accounts for 27 per cent of IGNIS sales. We are now offering AGS in the top trim as well - IGNIS Alpha. We expect this to strengthen brand IGNIS and enhance the popularity of AGS amongst millennials."

The Ignis Alpha (AGS) petrol is available at a price of Rs 7.01 lakh, while Alpha (AGS) diesel is available at Rs 8.08 lakh(ex showroom across India).

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales in July at 1,65,346 units as against 1,37,116 in the same month last year.

This is its highest-ever monthly sales. The previous best was in April this year when the company had sold 1,44,492 units.

The company's domestic sales increased 22.4 per cent during the month to 1,54,001 units as against 1,25,778 in July 2016.

Last month, sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, went up 20.7 per cent to 42,310 units, from 35,051 in the year-ago month, MSI said.



