Maruti Suzuki launches S-Cross facelift; price starts at Rs 8.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India rolled out an updated version of its crossover S-Cross on Sunday with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti Suzuki launched the new S-Cross facelift in the standard NEXA trims - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The four variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh.

The S-Cross facelift comes with heavy cosmetic changes, and an upright stance. Apart from the rehashed hood, the lines on the car have been kept, more or less, unchanged. Front of the car is dominated by a chrome grille, flanked by sculpted LED projector headlamps, fitted alongside daytime running lamps (DRLs). The rear lamps have also been given LEDs and have a modified rear bumper underneath.

The S-Cross now also comes with wider 215/60 R16 tyres, as well as dual-tone machine finished alloy wheels. The side-view mirrors have been designed to increase the aerodynamic quotient of the car.

Inside the car, the dashboard has been completely reformed, along with the steering wheel. The S-Cross facelift gets a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The central console is in piano black with a leather finish arm-rest in front of it.

There have been some big changes for the S-Cross under the hood too. Maruti Suzuki has ditched the 1.6-litre diesel engine in favour of its new 1.3-litre diesel engine for S-Cross facelift. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will come with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS diesel engine, equipped with mild hybrid technology to improve fuel economy. The new DDiS 200 engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The company will not be bringing petrol engine options to India, which means that buyers here will have no automatic transmission option to choose for the S-Cross facelift.

"S-Cross, in its newest form, is an important milestone in our journey of transformation," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid, the company has been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm/km, he added.

"We are confident that S-Cross will strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in the premium urban segment," Ayukawa said.

MSI and its suppliers have invested over Rs 100 crore towards development of the all-new S-Cross. It comes with over 95 per cent localisation.