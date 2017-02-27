Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki today said it has opened online booking for its upcoming performance-oriented hatchback Baleno RS.

The vehicle, which is to be sold under its premium Nexa chain, is set to be launched on March 3, the company said in a statement.

The Baleno RS can be booked online through the www.nexaexperience.com with an initial payment of Rs 11,000, it added.

The vehicle will be launched in only one variant and comes with a 1 litre boosterjet direct injection turbo petrol engine.

MSI said its latest entrant will have safety features, including pedestrian safety, side impact, frontal offset impact and dual airbags, among others.

While the company will announce the price on the launch day, it is expected to be priced at a premium over the existing Baleno currently tagged between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh across petrol and diesel variants.

Shares of Maruti were trading at Rs 5,998.85, down 0.59 per cent from its previous close on BSE.