Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift bookings now open; likely to launch in September

With Maruti Suzuki about to launch the mid-cycle upgrade of its premium hatchback S-Cross in the latter half of September, several NEXA dealerships under the company have started accepting registration, reports stated.

The S-Cross facelift was first launched in July last year and has been available in major global markets for some time now. This will be the first major design overhaul for the S-Cross which became the first model to be sold by Maruti Suzuki at its premium NEXA dealerships.

The changes one notices first in the S-Cross facelift is the new chrome grille and the changed hood, and then the headlamps, which now have LED projection lamps with daytime running LEDs. The tail lamps have also been altered and now come with LED graphics with a modified rear bumper underneath. The wheels are diamond-cut alloys and side mirrors. The whole car has a more upright stance too.

The interior remains mostly unchanged. The S-Cross facelift comes with an infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a changed dashboard, and keyless entry with push button start. On the topic of safety features, S-Cross facelift will come with two airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

As for engine options, Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring the S-Cross facelift with the 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology. The engine producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm torque will be coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. Only the petrol variants of S-Cross support automatic transmission, which Maruti Suzuki is likely to skip in India.