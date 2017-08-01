Maruti Suzuki sales grow 21% in July to 1,65,346 units

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today posted a 20.6 per cent rise in total sales in July at 1,65,346 units as against 1,37,116 in the same month last year.

This is its highest-ever monthly sales. The previous best was in April this year when the company had sold 1,44,492 units.

The company's domestic sales increased 22.4 per cent during the month to 1,54,001 units as against 1,25,778 in July 2016.

Last month, sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, went up 20.7 per cent to 42,310 units, from 35,051 in the year-ago month, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis increased 25.3 per cent to 63,116 units in July this year as against 50,362 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz registered a growth of 23.5 per cent at 6,377 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, surged 48.3 per cent to 25,781 units in July this year from 17,382 in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased 6.6 per cent to 15,714 units last month compared to 14,748 in the same period of the previous year. Exports during the month rose marginally to 11,345 units compared to 11,338 in July last year, MSI said.