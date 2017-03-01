S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, other utility vehicles sales rise 110.5 percent, power Maruti Suzuki's February show

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 10.9 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,280 units in February as against 1,17,451 in the year-ago month.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,20,735 units, up 11.7 per cent from 1,08,115 units in February last year, MSI said. Sales of mini-segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, were down by 6.8 per cent at 33,079 units during the month under review compared to 35,495 units in February 2016, MSI said.

Maruti said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno grew 9.4 per cent to 47,002 units last month as against 42,970 units in the year-ago month. MSI said sales of its compact sedan Dzire Tour, however, declined by 26.9 per cent during the month under review at 2,574 units.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz grew by 14 per cent to 5,886 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza zoomed 110.5 per cent to 17,863 units in February, from 8,484 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of vans-Omni and Eeco-increased by 13.7 per cent to 14,195 units last month as against 12,482 units in the year-ago period. Exports in February this year 2.2 per cent to 9,545 units as compared with 9,336 units in the same month last year, MSI said.

Recently, Maruti's Ciaz outsell Honda City in the Indian market. In January, 6,530 units of Maruti Ciaz were sold against 6355 units of the segment leader City.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Ciaz facelift which will be sold through its nexa outlets.

Also, Maruti's latest offering Ignis has seen more than 10,000 bookings since its launch.

The compact crossover was launched on January 13, 2017 and can be booked at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The car which will be sold through Nexa outlets is said to have a waiting period of more than three months.

