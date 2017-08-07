Maruti Suzuki sees highest monthly sales in July 2017, Baleno sales grew rapidly

Sales have picked up in auto sector, with the uncertainty that ensued before the onset of Goods and Services Tax now clearing. Maruti Suzuki seems to have benefitted from this trend, posting its highest sales in a single month during July 2017. On the other hand, duriMaruti Suzuki Baleno saw the highest growth sales during last month.



Out of the ten best-selling cars, seven come from the Maruti Suzuki stable, whereas the remaining three vehicles bear the Hyundai logo, a News18 report said.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1.65 lakh units last month, which is a 20 per cent growth, the report said. The compact segment of the company contributed most to these figures with 63,116 units being sold from this category. Sales figures an year earlier in July 2016 stood at 50,362 units, amounting to a 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Baleno registered highest sales in a single month in July this year, making it the second most sold car in India, a report said. The premium hatchback is sold by company's high-end subsidiary, Nexa.

In total 19,153 units of the vehicle were sold last month, promoting it to the second position from fifth position in June, the report said. The company managed to sell only 9,057 units of Baleno during June earlier this year.

Available in 12 variants, including the high-performance sport variant Baleno RS, the vehicle is priced between Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh.

The petrol variants of the vehicle run on 1.2-litre K-Series VVT engine capable of dishing out 83bhp of power and 115Nm of torque. The petrol engine is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic transmission. The diesel variants are powered by 1.3-litre multijet engine producing 75bhp power and 190Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile Baleno RS comes equipped with 1.0 Boosterjet direct injection turbo engine together with a 5-speed manual transmission.

