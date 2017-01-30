Maruti Suzuki starts its 200th NEXA showroom

Car market leader, Maruti Suzuki expanded its premium automotive outlet, NEXA with the launch of its 200th showroom in Hyderabad.

NEXA, is the fastest growing auto retail channel in India, with presence in 121 cities. Maruti has retailed more than 1,85,000 Baleno hatchback and S-Cross vehicles, since Nexa's inception in July 2015.



It is a critical part of Maruti's strategy to achieve 2-million sales target in 2020. The company recently added IGNIS; its premium urban compact to its sales portfolio through these outlets.

Inaugurating the 200th NEXA showroom, Mr. R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "NEXA has received an overwhelming response from customers. Through NEXA, we offer a unique car buying experience, built on pampering, innovation and technology. With all these initiatives, we are able to attract new categories of customers who were earlier not considering us. We have taken the challenge to create newer segments to fulfil the wishes of our customers."

Since July 2015, Maruti Suzuki has been trying to attract newer categories of customers, while retaining existing customers within the fold. The company plans to expand the number of NEXA outlets to 250 by end of FY 2016-17. By March 2017, when NEXA completes 20 months of its launch, it expects to sell 2,00,000 units.

Maruti has also started NEXA Music Lounge, where it is creating a unique musical platform by producing Music Reversion, taking global records and recreating them with Indian artists for NEXA customers. It also has NEXA Journeys that covers drives, weekend getaways and other outdoor experiences for its consumers.