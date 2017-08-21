Mercedes-Benz brings its top sport models: AMG GT R and AMG GT Roadster come to India

Betting on the growing craze for twin-seater sports cars; luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India introduced two of its most fascinating sports cars- the AMG GT R & AMG GT Roadster- in the price band of over Rs two crore, taking the tally to 12 AMG models in the country.

The Mercedes-AMG performance brand comprises of its range of top-end sports cars with a strong track record of multiple successes in the motorsport arena that goes into developing road-worthy vehicles. The two new models was part of its global celebration of '50YearsOfAMG'. All AMG models are hand-made in a special facility in Affalterbach, Germany and were launched by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"We have seen a continuous spurt in our specialty cars. We brought today the two Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster carrying race-bred genes from the most challenging tracks in the world. Bringing in the fastest cars from the fastest family in the world is proof of the increasing importance of India as a market and its potential for performance sports cars. We are confident that these two sensational sports cars will entice Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts in India and redefine the performance motoring segment altogether," Mr Folger said on the sidelines of the launch.

The specialty car segment has been on the rise with BMW launching half a dozen of its famed M Brand of sporty badge while their third German rival Audi bringing its RS and R8 models to India. The total market of sporty two-seater cabriole and convertibles has grown to around 500 units-a-year.

Mercedes-Benz the leader of the luxury car market, leads the pack of sporty range and the new additions are likely to further consolidate its market. Today's debut the AMG GT R spurts to 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.6 seconds thanks to its 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585 hp @ 6250 rpm with the top speed 318 km/h. While the AMG GT Roadster takes four second higher to reach 0-100 km/h in a mere 4 seconds and is powered by the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine developing 476 hp @ 6000rpm to gain the top speed 302 km/h.

