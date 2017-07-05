Mercedes-Benz refreshes its GLA SUV

Leading luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has strengthened its presence in the SUV segment. It has launched the new GLA compact SUV, adding features at a time when the segment is the biggest beneficiary of GST benefits, unleashing massive price cuts.

The new progressive and sportier GLA priced at Rs 30.65 lakh to Rs 36.75 lakh, comes with expressive design and revamped safety features. GLA, with 5 stars in Euro NCAP safety ratings, comes with 6 airbags standard, besides various driver assistance systems, such as Hill start assist, ESP, ASR, BAS as standard on the GLA 220 d 4MATIC. These set of technologies assist the driver by stabilising the car on difficult, wet and slippery terrain.

Michael Jopp, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India said, "The GLA is positioned towards the new-generation customers who aspire to own a stylish and dynamic luxury SUV, which perfectly combines practicality with emotive driving experience. With the launch of the new GLA, we are confident of remaining the first choice for customers, who desire sporty designs, top-notch interiors coupled with class leading performance and uncompromised safety features."

The SUV segment is the biggest beneficiary of GST reforms with the total tax component coming down to 43 per cent from the earlier 55.5 per cent. Mercedes-Benz has curtailed the price of the GLA by around Rs 2 lakh and passed on the benefits to the customers.

Mercedes-Benz India, which leads the luxury pack with 3650 units in the January-March 2017 quarter, had launched GLA in 2014 and has been the top seller in the compact luxury space.

The GLA features a 2,143 inline 4 cylinder engine delivering 125 kW output with an torque of 350 Nm, capable of sprinting from 0-100 in a mere 7.7 seconds. It has a motorised 7G Dual Clutch Transmission ensuring rapid gear shifts and better fuel efficiency. The company has added new 18-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels and high performance LED headlamps with fiber optics for better illumination.

