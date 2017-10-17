Maruti Suzuki Dzire achieves 1 lakh sales milestone in 5 months

With a little over five months since its launch, the all-new compact sedan Dzire has crossed one lakh unit sales milestone, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said. The new Dzire is the third generation of its highly successful compact sedan Dzire.

Maruti spent Rs 1,000 crore to develop the new Dzire, which is much lighter and more fuel efficient. The diesel Dzire runs 28.4 km/litre (6.8 per cent improvement compared to its predecessor) while the petrol version can cover 22 km per litre and has seen a 5.5 per cent improvement, largely due to 105 kg weight reduction.

The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017 and has become the fastest to clock one lakh unit sales mark, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. "The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level, an authentic sedan designed for the young, aspirational and indulgence seeking Indian customer," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

First launched in 2008, Dzire happens to be Maruti's second most sold car, after the bestseller Alto, and generated as much as 14 per cent of domestic sales.

Dzire is one of the most critical models for the market leader as it eyes an annual volume of two million cars by 2020, after it sold 1.56 million vehicles during the financial year ended in March 2017.

The earlier versions of Dzire were based on Swift and were launched much after the hatchback had hit the market. Since its 2008 launch, the design cues were based on Swift only and the first two generations were largely seen as a Swift with an additional boot space. But this time, Dzire comes before the new Swift and the latter may be launched during the 14th auto expo next year.

Maruti has come up with a new, crisp design, a wider stance (40 mm) and the leg room has been enhanced by 55 mm. The new touchscreen infotainment system runs on both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Dzire also gets air conditioning vents at the rear.

Built afresh on the HEARTECT platform, the new Dzire continues to fulfil the growing aspirations of young and prosperous India, he added.

MSI said its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology has found increasing acceptance among customers with 17 per cent of Dzire customers opting for AGS variant during April-September 2017.

The model is also equipped with features like SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror-link technology.

Fuel efficiency is also one of the main attractions of the new Dzire with the diesel variant delivering 28.4 kmpl while petrol variant giving 22 kmpl, the company said.

with PTI inputs