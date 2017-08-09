New Ford EcoSport to get 1.5-litre Petrol Engine; launch during festive season

The Ford Ecosport facelift will come with new 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be a part of the Dragon series of engines developed by Ford. The new Ecosport is expected to be rolled out during the festive season.

The 120hp engine will also be used in the upcoming mid-size sedan from Ford that will rival the Honda City.

Ford is also planning to introduce a smaller 1.2-litre petrol engine which will be part of the Dragon series for Ford's small cars to qualify for tax benefits. These cars will ideally be the Ford Figo, Ford Aspire.

Last month, images of the new Ford EcoSport facelift had surfaced, ahead of its launch later this year. Images of the compact SUV shows some changes in the design language, at least on the front face of the vehicle.

Although test versions of the Ford EcoSport facelift have been spotted even earlier but they used to be heavily camouflaged to hide the changes in design. This first set of clear images by Team BHP shows that the twin-grille previously seen on the vehicle has been replaced with a hexagonal one with chrome highlights.

While the facelift is likely to focus on reforming the aesthetics of the car, new EcoSport is expected to follow the design language Ford has been following with its recent launches. Apart from the grille, the front fascia also features changes to the headlamps which will now be have projector headlights and LED daytime-running lights (DRL).