New Honda City launch: Here's the booking amount

Japanese car-maker Honda is all set to launch a new version of its most selling sedan in the country. The company has commenced bookings for the new version of its mid-sized sedan City which will be launched on February 14.

Even though the price is not yet known, pre-booking for the facelift of the popular model has been started at all authorised Honda dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.

The new version of the sedan comes with a host of new features, including a new LED package, new bumper with more prominent air dam and fog lamp, enhanced safety package and a AVN infotainment system, new headlamps come with LED DRLs, among others.

"The Honda City has been our most successful model ever since the start of operations in the country. It commands tremendous loyalty among customers and we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Honda City 2017," Honda Cars India President and CEO, Yoichiro Ueno, said in a statement.

Sharing details, Honda Cars India senior vice president Jnaneshwar Sen said the new version of the car with added features would be even more compelling package for a customer.

"Besides exterior and interior changes, we have also introduced additional safety features on the model," he said.

The car would, however, come with similar engine options - 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel powertrains - as the previous edition and is expected to compete against against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkwagen Vento in India.

First introduced in India in January 1998, the Honda City is among the most popular sedans in the country and has a cumulative customer base of over 6.5 lakh owners.

The fourth generation Honda City, since its launch in January 2014, has sold 2.24 lakh units in the country.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) had hiked the prices of its vehicles across models by up to 3 per cent beginning this year.

"Due to the increasing pressure on input costs and fluctuating exchange rates, we are forced to consider increasing the car prices across our line-up," Ueno had said.

The company's product range includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda Mobilio, Honda City, Honda BR-V, Honda CR-V and the recently launched all-new Honda Accord Hybrid. These are priced between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).