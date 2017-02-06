New i10 Grand comes with a bigger diesel engine

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has strapped a new and bigger diesel engine to its flagship compact, i10 Grand that competes with Swift; Maruti's blockbuster hatchback, as both the models remain bestseller in India's highly competitive small car market.

The new 2017 Grand i10 was launched on Monday by country's second largest car manufacturer with new specs, keeping in view the changing market trends and rising customer aspirations. It comes at Rs 458,400- 639,890 for the 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol, and Rs 568,400-732,890 for the 1.2L U2 diesel engine.

Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, "Grand i10 is an aspirational car that has won the hearts of its customers across the globe and is a landmark in our history with over 5.5 lakh lakh units sold. With the launch of New 2017 Grand i10, we aim to create new benchmark for the segment by offering enhanced premium Hyundai experience by redefined exterior styling, hi-tech features and improved fuel efficiency."

Grand i10 had been the 'Indian Car Of The Year 2014', comes with a bigger diesel, 1.2Litre DSL engine which is more refined and responsive than the earlier 1.1Litre powertrain of the outgoing model and delivers 75 PS power @4,000, almost 10 per cent higher.



It also comes with segment first LED DRLs (daytime running lights) that imparts bold and sporty look to the car. On the rear Dual Tone bumper has been added along with aesthetically incorporated reflectors. Also the newer model comes with 'Diamond Cut Alloys' to boost the sporty quotient of the car.

The connectivity quotient has been enhanced with key features like a 7.0 Touch Screen Audio Video System with smart phone connectivity with Apple Car play & Android and Mirror Link. It also has voice recognition for smarter navigation support and safe driving experience. The safety package has been enhanced with Rear Parking Assist System with Dual Airbags, Anti-lock Brake System, Reverse Parking Sensors and newly introduced Rear Parking Camera with display on 7.0 Touch Screen.