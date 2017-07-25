New Suzuki Swift Sport unveiled before Frankfurt launch, no word on features yet

Suzuki's Swift Sport has surfaced ahead of its scheduled launch the 2017 Frankfurt motor show in September. The Japanese automaker, however, has not divulged any details about the new vehicle yet.

The third-generation Suzuki Swift Sport has "undergone a complete redesign and delivers an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world," according to Suzuki.

The image of the vehicle released by Suzuki shows a three-door hatchback with design language similar to the new Suzuki Swift and its sedan version Swift Dzire. The former is scheduled to debut in India next year at the 2018 Auto Expo in January, whereas the latter was launched here in mid-May.

The Swift Sport will come with a more angular grille and a blackened front splitter for a more aggressive look than the standard Swift. Suzuki has been mum on further details about the new hot hatchback as in its engine, powertrain, price or availability.

Reports, however, speculate that the new Swift Sport will come with a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine. The previous generations of the car used to be fitted with a 138 hp, 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated engine. This will be first time that the Swift Sport will be powered by a turbo-boosted petrol engine. The new powertrain is again likely to add some more power to the vehicle.

The latest Suzuki Swift Sport is expected to be based on the HEARTECT platform, making it lighter than the previous two models. The hatchback is likely to retain manual transmission while featuring new infotainment system, complete with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and connectivity elements, as seen on the new Swift.

The third-gen Suzuki Swift Sport is likely to make its way to the Indian markets, however, no official confirmation of an India launch has been received yet.

The new Suzuki Swift Sport will rival the existing hot hatchbacks of Indian auto industry, like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, Volkswagen Polo GTI, Fiat Punto Abarth 500, and more. With a competitive price tag, the much-liked hatchback might race past the competition with ease.