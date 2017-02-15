Porsche introduces its Boxster and Cayman sports series in India

German sports car maker Porsche is popular for its SUVs Cayenne and Macan. It has now launched its two-seater 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman in India, at a price of Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

Porsche's portfolio in India now includes the iconic 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera, its only four-seater.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: "The new addition of 718 range further evolves the already exceptional sports car line-up at an attractive price line. Now we have completed our product portfolio for the Indian market, and are looking at increasing our sales beyond the 401 units we had retailed last year."

Porsche operates out of six locations - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR (based out of Gurugram), the largest market. Its five-door sports SUV Cayenne remains the top seller in India and along with the compact SUV Macan forms 80 per cent of the total sales.

All its models are currently imported and the company has no plans to assemble its vehicles in India. Its parent and world's largest carmaker, Volkswagen AG, operates two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and also sells other brands like Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi and Lamborghini to Indian customers.

After a tumultuous 2016, with a ban on bigger diesel cars and demonetisation, that squeezed demand for luxury cars, Porsche is upbeat about 2017. "There were some obstacles in the market last year, which impacted demand. We are expecting the current spate of reforms along with GST to bring some incremental demand and improve the Indian market," Shetty added.

Both models come with new petrol engines. The 2.0-litre 718 Cayman delivers up to 379Nm of power while the Boxter is a tad lower than 380 Nm from a similar 2.0-litre engine. The interior boasts of Porsche Communication Management with an eight speaker sound system as a standard which comes with smartphones connectivity, such as Apple CarPlay, Porsche Car Connect and a USB port support.