Renault Duster petrol with CVT gearbox launched in India at Rs 10.32 lakh

French carmaker Renault on Tuesday launched the petrol-powered automatic Duster by adding a new 1.5-litre motor and a CVT gearbox to the car. The CVT gearbox is available only in the RxS variant which has been priced at RS 10.32 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The French car manufacturer has also revised the prices of the petrol variant of the Duster which now starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The older 1.6-litre motor which was only available with a manual transmission in the Renault Duster has been discontinued. The company also introduced an updated version of the petrol powered six-speed manual transmission of the SUV priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.3 lakh respectively for RXE and RXL trims (ex-showroom Delhi).

The automatic variant of the model comes equipped with the six-speed X-Tronic CVT gearbox.

"Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and with introduction of the new petrol range with CVT, Renault has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to best cater to evolving customer needs," Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.

The company has a clear goal of growing the Renault brand in India and towards this, the automaker is strategically strengthening its product range, he added.

"We are confident that the new Duster petrol range with the CVT will resonate well with discerning Indian customers in the fastest growing vehicle segment in India," Sawhney said.

The model featuring 1.5 litre powertrain comes with various features including steering mounted audio and phone controls, rear reading lamps and gear shift indicator among others.

Renault also sells Duster with diesel powertrains. Since launch, the company has sold over 1.6 lakh units of the vehicle in India.

Duster is also one of the best-selling SUVs world-wide.

It is being marketed in over 100 countries and manufactured in five countries.

