Scooters script a renaissance as mobikes suffer a mid-life crisis

It is a classic case of history repeating itself. Nearly two decades after fast and fancy motorcycles spelled the doom of the humble scooter, the latter has made a resounding comeback and the motorcycles are getting a taste of their own medicine. Over the last decade, scooters sales in India have grown at a scorching 20 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), more than double that the sub 8 per cent rate of the motorcycles. In the process, their share has grown from a low of 11.95 per cent in 2006-07 to almost 34 per cent today while mobikes have seen a decline from 83 per cent to 62 per cent in the same period.

These aren't the same Humara Bajaj vehicles that were ubiquitous in the 1980s and early 1990s though, but are much different creatures. The scooter of today is gearless, offering much more power, space and comfort. It is also a lot more stylish with modern features like an electric start ignition, pliant suspension and a fuel economy to rival any mobike.

Largely spearheaded by the Honda Activa, country's largest selling scooter for over a decade, it is the commuter oriented "fill it shut it forget it" Splendor, which decimated scooters at one point of time, that is feeling the heat now. In 2016, Activa ended Splendor's long reign as the largest selling two-wheeler in the country and has quickly established such a lead--over 400,000 units in this fiscal so far, that the rivalry has fizzled out even before it could blossom.

The growth of scooters has also been propped by favourable demography and improving per capita income in the country. Initially, scooters were the preferred mode of transport for urban women and students in big metros and cities. In 2008, women constituted 40 per cent of scooter consumers in the country. In the past few years however, a number of "male-specific" scooters like Hero Maestro, Honda Aviator, TVS Jupiter and Yamaha Ray Z were launched. At the sametime, scooters also established itself as the primary product for families due to its greater utility vis a vis a mobike. As a result, the ownership is more broad-based today and women constitute only 20 percent of sales.

Further, better road infrastructure in hinterlands of the country has seen scooters penetrate in small towns and villages as well. While its attractiveness is congested and more cosmopolitan metros and state capitals remains high--share of scooters in big cities was 28 per cent in 2009-10, 40 per cent in 2012-13 and over 50 per cent in 2015-16, its tier I cities also it has grown from 26 per cent to 32 per cent to over 40 per cent in the same time. Similarly, in rest of the country the share has grown from 19 per cent in 2009-10 to 28 per cent in 2015-16.

So, how far further will the scooter carry itself? In global markets except China, which is completely electric, scooters outsell motorcycles with a 55:45 split in sales. In Indonesia, world's third largest two wheeler market after China and India, step third and scooters account for 86 per cent of the market. Increased urbanisation, better infrastructure and improving economic gender parity are all factors that work in favour of scooters. There may be a case for scooters completely taking away the voluminous commuter segment that used to be the citadels of Splendor and Passion of the yore restricting mobikes for higher specification categories targeted at the enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The mobikes may be faster on the road, but for now, there is no stopping the scooter.