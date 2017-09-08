Royal Enfield introduces Gunmetal Grey Classic 350, Stealth Black Classic 500

Good news for Royal Enfield fans. The Chennai-based motorcycle maker has reportedly introduced new colour options for its Classic portfolio of motorcycles, which will also have rear disc brakes from now. The Classic 350 will now have Gunmetal Grey colour option, whereas the Classic 500 will now also come in Stealth Black colour variant, a report by Team-BHP stated.

The Gunmetal Grey Classic 350 will cost Rs 1.60 lakh (on-road Chennai), whereas the Stealth Black Classic 500 will be priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (on-road Chennai), as per the report. The new colour variant of Classic 500 will notably come equipped with a matte black exhaust, a deviation from the factory-standard chrome exhausts usually seen on Royal Enfield motorcycles. Even the engine block and headlamp casing have been covered in black, giving the motorcycle an all-black look. Gunmetal Grey Classic 350, however, retains its chrome exhaust and headlamp casing.

Both new variants have telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the back. The 153mm drum brakes have been replaced with disc brakes on the newly released variants, making handling the motorcycles that much easier.

Other specifications remain the same on the two motorcycles. The Classic 350 is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, air-cooled 346cc engine doing 19.8 bhp of power and 28 Nm torque. Meanwhile the Classic 500 has a 499cc engine with electronic fuel injection, capable of producing 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm torque. Both engines are coupled with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Bookings for the new variants will begin from September 18 at all Royal Enfield showrooms. Sales figures show that Classic motorcycles are the highest selling product out of the Royal Enfield stables.

The iconic motorcycle brand operating out of Chennai has shown intention to expand its footprint in days to come. Eicher Motors, the parent of Royal Enfield recently made a binding offer to acquire Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati for $1.8 billion - $2 billion.

Reportedly, Siddhartha Lal-led Eicher Motors is believed to be the only Asian bidders left in the fray in the ongoing auction for the Ducati disposal. The company is presently finalising financing and structuring terms with a clutch of global banks and consulting companies ahead of the deadline scheduled for this month end.

Royal Enfield also started commercial production from its new manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai. This is the third manufacturing facility under the company which is spread over 50 acres and was made operational in record time. This new facility near Chennai is meant to make Royal Enfield motorcycles for India and international markets.

