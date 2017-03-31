Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki, Honda, Bajaj Auto offering big discounts due to BS-III ban

After the Supreme Court banned sale and registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1, two-wheeler majors Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle, Suzuki Motorcycle, Bajaj Auto and even Ducati and Kawasaki are offering heavy discounts to liquidate stocks till March 31. The court verdict jolted the auto industry which was saddled with an inventory worth Rs 20,000 crore.



ALSO READ: Auto firms scramble to liquidate stocks of BS-III vehicles



Today is the last day to buy these scooters and motorcycles real cheap:

Hero MotoCorp

Market leader Hero MotoCorp Ltd is offering benefits up to Rs 12,500, including free insurance and cash discounts, on its range of scooters and motorcycles, as per the advertisements and a circular issued to dealers. This includes a "customer cashback benefit" of Rs 5,000 on HF and Splendor+ models, while the other motorcycle and scooter models have flat discounts of Rs 7,500 and Rs12,500, respectively. Discounts are being offered on models such as the Duet (priced Rs49,480) and Maestro Edge (Rs51,030), Glamour (Rs59,755) and Splendor 125 (Rs55,575).

Hero Duet, Hero Glamour, Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Splendor: Discount of Rs 12500

ALSO READ: Only BS-IV vehicles to be sold from April 1, says Supreme Court



Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced Rs 5,000 discount on the Gixxer motorcycle ( priced Rs 77,452 to Rs 90,421) plus Rs2,000 in cash benefits. The Let's scooter (Rs 47,272 to Rs 53,766) is attracting a Rs 4,000 discount plus a free helmet.

Suzuki Gixxer: Discount of Rs 5,000 and extra Rs 2,000 if exchanged

Suzuki Lets: Discount of Rs 4000

Honda Motorcycles

The local arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 22,000 on its BS-III scooters and motorcycles. "Gear up for cashback offer, save up to Rs22,000 with any new Honda BS-III compliant models across India.

The company said it is offering cash back offer of Rs 22,000 on its BS-III scooters and motorcycles models Activa 3G (priced Rs 50,290), Dream Yuga (Rs 51,741), CB Shine (Rs 55,799 to Rs 61,283) and CD 110DX (Rs 47,202 to Rs 47,494).

Aviator, Activa, Dio: Discount of Rs 12,500-14,500

Honda Dream Yuga, Honda CB Shine, Honda CD 110DX: Discount of Rs 18500

Honda CBR 150, Honda CBR 250: Discount of Rs 22,000



Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is offering Rs 3,000 discount on the entry-level Platina and up to Rs 12,000 off on the Pulsar range of motorcycles, along with free insurance.

Bajaj Platina, Bajaj Discover 125, Bajaj V 12, Bajaj V 15: Discount of Rs 5000

Bajaj Avenger Street 150, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Discount of Rs 7000

Bajaj Pulsar: Discount of Rs 3,000 to 12,000



All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.





