Suzuki Let's scooter with dual tone colour launched at Rs 48,193

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Let's scooter with new dual tone colours at Rs 48,193 (Post GST, ex-showroom Delhi).

The 113 CC scooter is BS -IV compliant engine tuned to produce 8.2 bhp of power at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

It has a four stroke, one-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, two valve engine powered by cutting edge SEP technology, which promises 63 km per litre mileage.

It has a wheel base of 1250 mm and has a kerb weight of 98 kg.

The scooter with 120 mm drum brakes sports tubeless tyres. It has a fuel tank of 5.2 litre.

The scooter has central locking and unique safety shutter. The scooter has extra storage and space for mobile charger.

The Let's scooter is now available in three new colour options comprising Royal Blue/Matte Black (BNU), Orange/Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB).

The model competes with the more popular TVS Scooty Zest 110 and Honda Activa-i in India.

