Tata Motors launches compact sedan Tigor at just Rs 4.7 lakhs

Tata has finally launched the much-awaited compact sedan, Tigor and the pricing of the car is sure to make industry leaders like Maruti Swift Dzire nervous.

The Tigor will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent.

The car is much of an extension of its younger sibling Tata Tiago but the car gets a more sporty, coupe-like outline which also gives it an edge in the boot-capacity. Other than the longer stance, the car is based mostly on the Tiago. The car comes with the same engines, interior colour scheme and styling.

The Tigor petrol engine is expected to deliver an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 22 kmpl, while the diesel engine will offer 26 kmpl.

Prices of the Tigor go up to Rs 7.09 lakh. The starting price of the petrol variant in Mumbai is Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh for the diesel.

Tata Motors is not calling the Tigor a compact sedan as are the sub-4 metre sedans called. Instead, it is calling the new car the 'Styleback', "our re-definition of the compact sedan category," Guenter Butschek, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Motors said during the launch.

Touted as India's first 'StyleBack', Tata TIGOR comes with its new styling and design approach making it a unique market proposition. The dynamic stance of the vehicle is enhanced by extraordinary design elements including the three-dimensional headlamps with a smoked lens, sporty black bezel, sharp tail lamps accentuates the sportiness of the TIGOR.

"Denoting the IMPACT design language, best-in-class driving features and an advance infotainment system, the Tata TIGOR Styleback is a clear and exciting harbinger of future vehicles from Tata Motors, set to disrupt the passenger car market in India. We have received an overwhelming response for the TIGOR Styleback in its very first week of preview. We hope our customers enjoy the experience of our Styleback," Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

The design enhances the looks of the product while maximizing the utility space, liberating space for passengers and in the boot. The car is intelligently designed with superior legroom and 24 utility spaces to provide ample storage to carry one's world along. Furthermore, the interior architecture of the car is exquisitely designed with a dual-tone cockpit, luxurious patterned seats with bolsters, a premium knitted roof liner, along with customizable air vents, lending a very upmarket and inviting feel.

TIGOR will be available in both petrol and diesel variants - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine). The Revotron 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers an optimum power of 85ps and a maximum torque of 114Nm whereas the Revotorq 1.05L diesel engine delivers optimum power of 70ps and a maximum torque of 140Nm.

Both engines are available with multi-drive modes - Eco and City. The Eco mode optimises engine performance for superior fuel economy while the City mode, which is also the default mode, optimises engine output for the best of both, a peppy driving experience and efficiency.