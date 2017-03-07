Tata Motors unveils RaceMo sportscar at Geneva Motor Show

Tata Motors unveiled its first sports car RACEMO at the 87th International Geneva Motor Show. RACEMO is a combination of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity.

It is India's first globally developed 'phygital' car, merging the physical and digital worlds. This is the 20th appearance of Tata Motors at the auto show.

It sports a 1.2 litre revotron turbo charged petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 190 PS. The car can reach 100 km per hour in 6 seconds.

The car is powered by Microsoft and will have connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping and increased human machine interface, creating a new standard in the industry for connected vehicles.

RACEMO is built on a patented MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) structure - a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market.

The car produces a maximum torque of 210 Nm backed by the New Generation Turbo-Charged gasoline engine. The body construction with integrated crash safety protection with driver and passenger air bags, meets upcoming Indian regulations.