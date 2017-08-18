Tata Tiago XTA launched with AMT for Rs 4.79 lakh

The leading hatchback for Tata Motors has a new variant. The Indian carmaker launched Tiago XTA with automatic manual transmission (AMT) with a price tag of Rs 4,79,252 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Previously, Tata offered AMT only with the Tiago XZA trim which is priced at Rs 5,25,752 (ex-showroom Delhi). The XTA trim with AMT costs Rs 46,500 less than the top-of-the-line XZA, but also loses out on some features to afford the price cut.

The Tata Tiago XTA misses out on fog lamps, wing mirror rear wiper and defogger, indicators, steering-mounted audio controls, auto-down driver side window, cooled glovebox and boot lamp. The new variant will also be shipped with safety features like the ABS with EBD and corner stability control, but will have optional dual front airbags. As for other security features, the Tata Tiago XTA comes optional seat belt with pretensioners and load limiters.

Although, Tata Tiago comes with both petrol and diesel engines, but the company has offered AMT with the petrol engine only. The same Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with Multi-Drive that runs the XZA trim is also at the heart of the new Tata Tiago XTA. The engine with a displacement of 1199 cc can dish out 85 PS power and 114 Nm torque. The petrol engine is BS-IV compliant.

The XTA variant also comes with City and Sport drive modes, the latter being a replacement for the Eco mode from the Tata Tiago XT trim. Equipped with AMT, Tata Tiago XTA also comes with creep function which allows the car to move at its own on low speeds during traffic congestions.

Now the Tata Tiago XTA will compete with other hatchbacks with automatic manual transmission like Maruti Suzuki Ignis AMT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT, Hyundai i10 AMT, and Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT.



