TVS overtakes Hero to become 2nd largest scooter maker in April-February period

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co has overtaken Hero MotoCorp as second largest scooter seller in India during the April-February period this fiscal.

According to the latest SIAM data, TVS sold 7,43,838 units during April-February this fiscal as against 7,07,884 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 5.07 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp on the other hand sold 7,19,987 units of scooters during the period under review as compared to 7,31,967 units a year ago, down 1.64 per cent.

The number one scooter seller in India during the period remained Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) with a total of 29,34,794

as against 25,44,872 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 15.32 per cent.

HMSIs Activa model is the best selling scooter in the country by a mile clocking 2,17,098 units in February, followed by TVS Jupiter with 51,817 units and Hero Maestro with 32,421 units in the same month.

The race for the fourth and fifth biggest scooter sellers in India is between Japanese rivals Yamaha and Suzuki with the former strongly defending its position.

So far this fiscal, India Yamaha Motor has sold 3,95,704 units as against 2,87,921 in the year-ago period, up 37.43 per cent.

On the other hand, Suzuki Motorcycle India has sold 2,51,504 scooters as compared with 2,05,680 units sold in the year-ago period, an increase of 22.28 per cent.

The total sales of scooters in the domestic market grew 11.7 per cent in the April-February period this fiscal at 51,17,997

units as against 45,81,640 units in the same period last fiscal.

